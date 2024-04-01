Up to 50 mm of rain forecast this week; GRCA advises ‘extreme caution’ around waterways
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is expecting river flows in local waterways to be higher than normal for this time of year.
The GRCA says a weather system is forecast to move through the Grand River watershed beginning Tuesday through to Wednesday, bringing above freezing temperatures and approximately 40 to 50 mm of rain.
While no significant flooding is expected, there is an increased risk in low-lying areas typically prone to flooding.
“GRCA reservoirs are at their normal operating level for this time of year and will be operated to manage runoff and reduce downstream flooding. River flows will remain elevated, increasing the safety risk around rivers and streams throughout the watershed,” the GRCA said in a release.
The public is encouraged to exercise “extreme caution” around local waterways.
“Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.”
The flood message will remain in effect until noon on Friday.
More information of the local flood warning system is available on the GRCA website.
