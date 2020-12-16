KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo reported two more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

According to a news update on the school's website, Region of Waterloo Public Health notified the school on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first case reportedly visited campus but had no close contacts while there. The other case was last on campus on Dec. 11.

The school said that both people are self-isolating per public health instructions and that officials have been in touch with anyone identified as a close contact.

"If you have not been identified as a close contact of the individual, you should continue to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if needed," the news update read in part.

Last week, an outbreak was declared in the school's Claudette Millar Hall residence after two cases were linked.

The university's website shows that there have been five cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past 14 days at the Waterloo campus. In that same timeframe, no cases have been reported at its campuses in Kitchener, Cambridge or Stratford.

To date, the University of Waterloo has reported 18 cases in its community since October.