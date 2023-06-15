University of Guelph building new honeybee research hive
Researchers at the University of Guelph are doing their part to save the bees.
On Wednesday, the school broke ground on a new $16 million research facility, called the Honey Bee Research Centre.
The 15,000-square-foot building will be built on Stone Road, where the bee researchers currently work.
“This new Honey Bee Research Centre will allow us to scale up research and outreach,” said Dr. John Cranfield, Ontario Agricultural College associate dean external relations, in a media release. “The new facility will give the centre space to grow its engagement with apiarists, with community members interested in learning more about pollinators and honeybees, and with young people looking to be a part of positive change to support pollinators and to ensure a healthy environment and a safe food supply.”
According to release, the centre will include indoor and outdoor education spaces, classrooms, event space, a laboratory, bee breeding facilities and pollinator gardens.
They also said the centre will be used to investigate the causes and potential solutions for the decline of pollinators.
An artist's rendering of the new Honey Bee Research Centre. (Courtesy: University of Guelph)
A “bee tree forest” will be created near the facility, with pollinator-friendly trees like basswood, maples and willows.
“Of all the things you can do to benefit bees, the number one thing is to provide bee habitat and forage,” saidresearch and apiary manager Paul Kelly.
The university said it currently manages the largest number of research honeybee colonies in North America, with 100 hives in the apiary and another 200 hives at the Arkell Research Station, as well 12 privately-run farms in the area.
The Honey Bee Research Centre first opened in 1894. The school has been working out of a repurposed bungalow near the school’s arboretum for decades, and more space is needed for research.
The university said $7.5 million for the project is coming from Lydia Luckevich, a U of G chemistry grad, and her late husband Don Pinchin, founder of the environmental consulting firm Pinchin Ltd.
The university expects the centre to open in 2025.
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
The federal Liberals introduced new legislation today that would require the government to develop and share a plan every five years to help workers transition to a clean-energy economy.
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, the South Korean military said, in a resumption of its weapons testing activities to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills, which it views as an invasion rehearsal.
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
A committee of U.K. lawmakers harshly rebuked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday, saying he lied to Parliament about lockdown-flouting parties and was complicit in a campaign to intimidate those investigating his conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.
A lotto win for a married couple from Mildmay, Ont. has been decades in the making, after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
As the long awaited summer season finally gets underway, Southwestern Public Health is warning residents that a local beach is not safe to swim due to high levels of bacteria.
Windsor police have arrested the final two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault in the downtown core last month.
One person displaced after Windsor house fire
Crews were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Gail Avenue near Somme Avenue around 9 p.m.
A 36-year-old Chatham woman has been charged after police say she threw a baseball bat at her neighbour’s vehicle.
A break-in at a small family business in Huntsville is under investigation.
Man's body discovered in Orillia woods
Emergency crews responded to a call about an unresponsive man in a wooded lot in Orillia.
Provincial police located a missing Alliston senior citizen.
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing surrendered overnight and a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
One of the biggest names in Canadian talk radio, Newstalk 580 CFRA's Bill Carroll, has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for his contributions to the industry.
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
Dive-bombing birds derail mail delivery
Red-winged blackbirds aren't just dive-bombing unsuspecting people on Echo Drive—they're impacting mail delivery to some homes in the area.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a man fell to his death following an interaction with police in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.
Woman pulled from Lake Ontario in life-threatening condition
A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was pulled from Lake Ontario on Thursday morning.
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
Smog from forest fires reaches several Quebec regions, including Montreal
Some 127 forest fires remain active in Quebec on Thursday morning, and their smoke is expected to cover a large part of the province during the day.
NBA stars Mathurin, Boucher, Dort among those coaching at Basketball Without Borders camp in Quebec
Three Canadian NBA players will be putting on their coaching hats with top high school-age prospects from Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean next week. Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors and Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be among the nine coaches at the Basketball Without Borders Americas camp set to be held at Cegep Edouard-Montpetit in Longueuil, Que., from June 22-25.
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
Striking school support workers reach tentative deal with Halifax school district
After more than a month on strike, school support staff in Halifax have reached a tentative deal with the school district.
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
Winnipeg woman's pet killed by pack of dogs
A Winnipeg woman is calling for changes after a group of dogs attacked her dog, who eventually died from its injuries.
Money is the top source of stress among Canadians: survey
Money remains the biggest source of stress among Canadians for the sixth year in a row, according to a new survey.
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
Tornadoes spotted northeast of Lethbridge in Iron Springs, Enchant area
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the city of Lethbridge on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Calgary's Ronald McDonald House to triple in size
A Calgary facility that helps families whose children are being treated in hospital is undergoing a massive renovation, which will result in more families being supported.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton
There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.
British Columbia's health-care bureaucracy is growing while the front line thins, prompting fresh calls for attention to physician recommendations and even a complete overhaul of the healthcare system.
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
