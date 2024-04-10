Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home

A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.

Robert Caluian was brushing his teeth around 9:40 a.m. when he heard a bang.

He looked up and saw a hole in the roof of his Beaumont Crescent home, as well as the wall next to him.

Caluian wasn’t sure what the metal object was but estimated it weighed approximately 25 pounds.

“At first I was like: ‘I don’t know what happened,’” he explained to CTV News. “Then I started making up stories in my head. Maybe it was a rock. Maybe it was part of an asteroid. Maybe it was a part of an airplane.”

His home, in Kitchener’s Chicopee neighbourhood, is less than a 10 minute drive to the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

CTV News reached out to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada who said they have no record of this incident. Flair Airlines, which flies out of the Region of Waterloo International Airport, said "nothing has come off any Flair aircraft."

The family, meanwhile, are left with a lot of unanswered questions – including what the object is and where it came from.

“It was relatively small, but it was heavier than expected,” explained Caluian.

A metal object that fell through the roof of a Kitchener, Ont. home on April 8, 2024. (Submitted)

The family called Waterloo regional police and their insurance company. Caluian said the insurance company took the object away.

"They were as shocked as we were because they didn't know what happened either," he explained. "Someone came to see the damage just to make sure and file a report. They couldn't fathom what happened."

Despite the hole in his roof, Caluian is thankful he came out of the experience unscathed.

“It was steel, so if it [fell] more to the left and hit me, I probably would not be here today.”

- With reporting by Shelby Knox