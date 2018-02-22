Featured
Child accused of threatening Kitchener school
Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener is seen on Friday, May 5, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 2:25PM EST
A boy under the age of 18 is accused of threatening to hurt students and teachers at a Kitchener high school.
Waterloo Regional Police say they learned of threats against the Cameron Heights College Institute community Wednesday night.
The boy has been charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say they seized ammunition and two imitation guns as part of their investigation.