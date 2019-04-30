

CTV Kitchener





The community has come together to help a one-year-old boy with eye cancer.

Mateo Alfaro was diagnosed with retinoblastoma last year and has since had his eye removed. The surgery saved his life, his family was struggling to make ends meet for his prosthetic eye.

“He’s been traumatized from us actually turning his eye and taking it out and cleaning it,” says Alina Alfaro, Mateo’s mother.

The province only covers part of the cost of the prosthetic eye, which has to be refitted every month because Mateo is still growing. That also involves monthly trips back and forth to Toronto.

“It’s very challenging, especially being off work” Mateo’s mother says. “Our bills don’t stop just because our son has cancer.”

Since the story made headlines last month, strangers have come forward with generous donations to help the family through the difficult time.

“Every first of the month we are depositing $1,000 into their bank account until December 2019,” says Raman Dua, CEO of Mississauga-based Save Max Real Estate.

He says he had an instant bond when he met the boy, which helped him make the decision to help the family.

Save Max also plans to make Mateo this year’s brand ambassador, where he’ll be honoured at a special event in May.

At Domino’s Pizza locations across Kitchener, a special fundraiser is also raising money for the Alfaros.

“The Alfaro family is one of our regular customers. We saw the segment on the news and we had to get involved,” says general manager Nicole Brisevac.

On May 4, large cheese and pepperoni pizzas will be offered at a discounted price, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to help the family. There will also be donation boxes at each of the locations.

The company is hoping to raise $20,000 between its five Kitchener stores.

“To put their hard working money, really, to a total stranger, that is unbelievable,” says Alina Alfaro.

This money is in addition to more than $15,000 that friends of the family have raised online through a GoFundMe campaign.