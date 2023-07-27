U of G students notified of benefits data breach 4 months later

The provider of health, dental, and wellness benefits at the University of Guelph (U of G) has begun notifying students of a data breach which included access to personal information.

A post on the Central Student Association’s website says Gallivan, the provider of those plans, began sending notifications via email this week.

CTV News Kitchener was provided an email sent by Gallivan to U of G students on Wednesday morning informing them of the breach.

“On March 10, 2023, we were informed of a data breach at a third-party security company used for secure file transfer of data between our benefit administration systems, service partners, and the Central Student Association (CSA) and Graduate Students’ Association (GSA),” the email reads.

According to the timeline provided, the email was sent to students over four months after the data breach was discovered.

“After a thorough investigation involving our internal and external cyber security advisors, we determined the following personal information was included in this incident: your student ID, name and date of birth. This information could potentially be used for fraudulent purposes, including identity theft,” the email reads.

Multiple attempts to reach Gallivan through email and phone calls were unsuccessful.

U OF G RESPONDS

In an email, the U of G told CTV News the third-party data breach does not involve university systems.

“The University was informed of this incident by the CSA and has been supporting the CSA facilitating Gallivan's notification to impacted students. Impacted students are welcome to contact the University's privacy office with general questions or concerns about their data. Questions relating to the third-party data breach should be directed to Gallivan,” the university said.