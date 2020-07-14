KITCHENER -- A Kitchener and Cambridge resident are both a little richer thanks to lottery wins in the past two months.

Kitchener's Karen Murray won a $89,828.90 jackpot and another $5,000 in instant winnings, taking home a total of $94,830.90 playing Poker Lotto All In on June 25.

Murray, a 62-year-old office manager, found out she'd won right in the store.

"I looked at the screen and saw a straight flush," she said in a new release from OLG. “The retailer took a step back and then I noticed the prize amount and thought, what? I won that?”

Murray, who has three children and five grandchildren, said she's planning on buying a new car.

“My husband has his wish list ready to go,” she added. “He wants a new tv and new shoes!”

She purchased the winning ticket at Millennium Convenience on Westmount Road in Kitchener.

“This win happened four days before my birthday," Murray said. "It hasn’t sunk in. It’s still unreal.”

Back in May, Cambridge's Gerald Pelley also took home a prize in the Poker Lotto All In. He won a $48,603.60 jackpot and $5,000 in instant winnings, for a total of $53,603.60 on May 8.

Pelley, 75, has six kids and 13 grandkids. He also learned about his big win in the store.

“But I didn’t get too excited,” he said. “I was happy, but after six kids, it’s hard to get too excited."

A retired truck driver, Pelley will pay off some bills and pre-pay for his funeral.

“It feels good to walk out with this cheque,” he said.

The OLG Prize Centre in Toronto is open for in-person prize claims for people who won more than $50,000. Winners need to make an appointment to pick up their winnings.