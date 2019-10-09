

HAMILTON - Police say two 16-year-olds arrested in the stabbing death of a Hamilton teen have been released without charges.

Investigators had previously said the pair -- a boy and a girl -- would be charged with first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Devan Selvey.

Two others, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, have already been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Police have said Devan was stabbed outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in the city's east end Monday afternoon, while his mother looked on.

They have not offered a motive for the attack, but a fundraising page set up by someone claiming to be Devan's sister suggests he had been bullied.

Hamilton police are set to release more information at a news conference this afternoon, and a vigil is planned outside the school this evening to show support for Devan's family and help the community grieve.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Oct. 9, 2019.