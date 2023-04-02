Two suspects being sought in connection to early morning Cambridge robbery

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a store in Cambridge.

According to a news release, two men went into a store in the area of Jamieson Parkway and Townline Road around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

They allegedly took out knives, stole merchandise, and took personal items from an employee before running off.

The employee wasn't hurt.

The manager of the Little Short Stop in the 900 Jamieson Estate Plaza confirms they were robbed and the employee is only shaken up from the incident.

They say knives were visible, cash was stolen, and mostly cigarettes and vapes were taken.

Both suspects are described as white, in their 20s, around 5'8, thin builds, and wearing black clothing and black masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS (519-570-9777 ext. 8255) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).