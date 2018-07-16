Featured
Two more LRT vehicles roll into town
Two more vehicles rolled into town, bringing the total up to eight. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 2:43PM EDT
Another two light rail vehicles have arrived in town by train.
That means a total of eight vehicles out of 14 are in Waterloo Region so far.
The deadline for all 14 vehicles was originally set for the end of June.
Delays from manufacturer Bombardier’s Kingston plant caused the date to be pushed back.
The vehicles will need to undergo testing before they can be used for passengers to ensure safety.
They were stored at a train yard on Lancaster Street West in Kitchener.