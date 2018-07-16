

CTV Kitchener





Another two light rail vehicles have arrived in town by train.

That means a total of eight vehicles out of 14 are in Waterloo Region so far.

The deadline for all 14 vehicles was originally set for the end of June.

Delays from manufacturer Bombardier’s Kingston plant caused the date to be pushed back.

The vehicles will need to undergo testing before they can be used for passengers to ensure safety.

They were stored at a train yard on Lancaster Street West in Kitchener.