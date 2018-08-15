

CTV Kitchener





Infielder Dallas Kipfer and outfielder Noah Baker have been Kitchener fastball teammates for 12 years.

In July, they were Team Canada teammates, while competing in the Junior Men’s Softball Championship in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

Baker says it has been a long journey.

“All the way from when we were seven years old and making it to the national team. We practiced together five times a week.”

Kipfer says the championship tournament gave the two friends some very unique experiences.

“Coming from the dressing room and everyone’s giving you a standing ovation.”

At the championships the players didn’t just play ball but also gave clinics to young fastball players.

“There’s kids coming up and saying they love what you do and they saw you do this and it was unbelievable,” says Kipfer.

On the field, Canada finished fourth after losing to New Zealand and the eventual Gold Medal winner Australia.

“Just a great opportunity to finally be able to represent my country,” says Baker.

The local friends won, just by being there.