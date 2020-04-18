WATERLOO -- A second correctional officer at Kitchener’s Grand Valley Institution for Women has tested positive for COVID-19.

The new number came on Saturday from the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers.

As of Saturday evening, the number of positive cases for inmates at GVI is eight, according to Correctional Services Canada's website.

CSC says 99 tests have come back negative, one is pending, and two inmates have recovered.

The positive cases in inmate at GVI are still the only ones in Ontario.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the prison was officially declared on April 9.