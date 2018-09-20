Featured
Two arrested in armed convenience store robbery: police
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 8:40AM EDT
Two Waterloo males have been arrested following an early-morning convenience store robbery.
Officers responded to the store on University Avenue East on Sept. 19 at approximately 5:15 a.m.
The two suspects entered the store, one brandishing a handgun, demanded cash and fled on foot.
Officers located them shortly after, recovering a firearm in the process.
The males, aged 20 and 22, face charges including robbery, breach of probation, breach of weapons prohibition order and carrying a concealed weapon.