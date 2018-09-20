

CTV Kitchener





Two Waterloo males have been arrested following an early-morning convenience store robbery.

Officers responded to the store on University Avenue East on Sept. 19 at approximately 5:15 a.m.

The two suspects entered the store, one brandishing a handgun, demanded cash and fled on foot.

Officers located them shortly after, recovering a firearm in the process.

The males, aged 20 and 22, face charges including robbery, breach of probation, breach of weapons prohibition order and carrying a concealed weapon.