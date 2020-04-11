WATERLOO -- Two men from Kitchener have been arrested by regional police, who say they engaged in a foot pursuit before seizing a gun and drugs.

Officers were called to Victoria Street North on Friday to locate a 27-year-old man who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The man was arrested at a residence after a brief foot pursuit, according to officials.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested at the residence.

Police seized a loaded handgun, suspect meth, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Both men are facing several firearm and drug-related charges, which have not yet been proven in court.