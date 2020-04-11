Two arrested, gun and drugs seized after foot pursuit: police
CTV Kitchener Published Saturday, April 11, 2020 3:46PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
WATERLOO -- Two men from Kitchener have been arrested by regional police, who say they engaged in a foot pursuit before seizing a gun and drugs.
Officers were called to Victoria Street North on Friday to locate a 27-year-old man who was wanted on outstanding warrants.
The man was arrested at a residence after a brief foot pursuit, according to officials.
A 32-year-old man was also arrested at the residence.
Police seized a loaded handgun, suspect meth, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.
Both men are facing several firearm and drug-related charges, which have not yet been proven in court.