Two arrested after crash involving stolen vehicle in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Two people were arrested following a collision involving a stolen vehicle in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the crash at the intersection of Mill Street and Courtland Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.

The service also flying its drone as part of the stolen vehicle investigation.

Officials said there were minor injuries reported in the crash.

The road was closed for the investigation, but police said it should reopen around 5 p.m.