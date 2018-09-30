

CTV Kitchener





The Tweed Ride took place across several stops in Guelph on Sunday.

It started in London, England over a decade ago, giving riders the opportunity to dress in their finest tweeds and go for a casual bike ride.

The Guelph installment was run by the Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation, a group that lobbies to get more bike infrastructure in the city.

Riders went from the Guelph Arboretum to Royal City Brewery, making several stops along the way.

Riders also visited Bike Centre, the Art Gallery of Guelph, McCrae House, the Boathouse and the Lattice-Covered Bridge.

Prizes were awarded for the best-dressed, the most outlandish and the coolest bike.

GCAT also runs a spring ride called the Magnificent Magnolia Ride.