TSB releases report into fatal plane crash in Stratford last summer

A Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) investigation into a fatal plane crash in Stratford, Ont. last summer has been unable to identify its cause.

The agency said investigators were not able determine the complete sequence of events that led the vintage aircraft to plunge into a field near the Stratford Municipal Airport because the plane was not equipped with a recorder, and there were no eyewitnesses.

The pilot, who was alone on board, was fatally injured.

The report says the 1941 Grumman G44 Widgeon crashed about 2.5 km from the Stratford airport on Aug. 23. It had been flying from Sarnia to Stratford for an annual inspection. The pilot, who was alone on board, was fatally injured.

The report notes there was poor visibility and fog at the airport at the time of the crash. The pilot was also observed taking a steep turn seconds before the sound of impact was heard.

A map showing the accident site in relation to the intended destination (Runway 23), and assumed direction of flight (right base leg for Runway 23) (Source: Google Earth, with TSB annotations)

The report lays out something called “aerodynamic stall,” in which the angle of a plane’s wing can suddenly make the aircraft perform as though it’s heavier, although it’s not clear if that’s what happened here.

“The investigation was unable to determine the aircraft’s actual speed during the flight or during the steep turn that was observed shortly before the accident,” the report said.

The report says the crash wreckage indicates the plane struck the ground at a nearly vertical angle.

“The two propellers were embedded in the ground, and the wing leading edges were crushed rearward by impact forces,” the TSB said.

After impact, a fire consumed the entire fuselage of the plane, the report said.