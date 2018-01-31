Featured
Truck hits hydro pole in Milverton, bringing down wires
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 12:27PM EST
Hydro wires were down across Main Street in Milverton Wednesday morning.
Officials in Perth County say the wires were downed after a truck hit a hydro pole at the intersection of Main and Sippel streets around 10 a.m.
Main remained closed between Line 67 and Cpr Drive as of 12:15 p.m.
Further details were not immediately available.