Travel delays minimal at Region of Waterloo International Airport

The Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) said while the delays and setbacks seen at several large airports across Canada are an industry-wide issue, the impacts are minimal in the region.

Staffing shortages, pilot shortages, and the influx of travellers are causing long lines and delayed flights at several airports and airlines, including Toronto Pearson and Air Canada.

“Airports around the world are experiencing pain,” said Chris Wood, general manager of the Region of Waterloo International Airport. “We’re not immune to that as well, we have our fair share of challenges here, with staffing and other issues, but not to the same extent as other airports.”

Wood said YKF’s biggest challenge is with staffing in several areas, including check-in, security screening and baggage handling.

However, Wood said the setbacks at the regional airport are minimal.

“We’ve had one delay in the last week or so. So it’s not what other airports are experiencing,” he said. “We are seeing people use the regional airport more and more because of the ease and less congestion. Our flights are full.”

Flair Airlines, the region’s largest partner said it’s also dealing with staffing challenges.

“I wish we could say we weren’t, but it’s an industry-wide problem,” said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair. “The pilot shortage is really growing.”

Jones said luckily for Waterloo Region there’s a flight training school located on the airport grounds, which helps provide a lot of employment.

“It’s a smaller airport with great facilities now, so people can flow through here in 15 -20 minutes from landing instead of taking three hours to go through like some of those other airports. It’s a really great advantage to the region,” he said.