KITCHENER -- Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo Region and surrounding areas Sunday afternoon.

The say the advisory will come into effect on Monday morning and will include the Region of Waterloo and Southern Wellington County, including Guelph and Erin.

According to the weather agency, a band of snow is forecasted to move across the area late Sunday night into Monday morning.

They say the snow will become heavy at times on Monday morning, and will likely result in poor visibility.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution and alter their travel plans as needed.

They agency estimates total snowfall amounts will be around 5 to 10 cm by the time the snow comes to an end Monday afternoon.