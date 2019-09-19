

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver who was behind the wheel of a transport truck that rolled over on Highway 401 near Puslinch on Thursday morning, resulting in major delays.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Guelph Line and Highway 6 South just before 8:30 a.m.

Two of the westbound lanes were closed as crews cleaned up the crash, causing massive traffic delays for commuters.

Rollover #Hwy401 WB approaching #Hwy6, heavy delays in the area. Driver charged with Careless driving https://t.co/KsZUqVHGPP — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) September 19, 2019

OPP say the truck was carrying decking supplies at the time of the crash.

The driver has been charged with careless driving.