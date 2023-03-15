Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry

The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.

‘BlackBerry’ was filmed mostly in Hamilton, with some scenes in Waterloo region, and stars Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton.

The tech drama depicts the history of the world’s first smartphone, the BlackBerry, and the rise and fall of the company.

The screenplay was adapted from a book about the tech firm.

According to the film’s distributer, IFC Films, the biopic is described as “a whirlwind ride through a ruthlessly competitive Silicon Valley at breakneck speeds”.

‘BlackBerry' was co-written by Director Matt Johnson and Producer Matthew Miller.

Johnson also stars as Doug, one of the films main characters.

‘BlackBerry’ will hit Canadian theatres on May 12.

The film had its world debut at the Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 17