Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry

Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton are seen in the new 'BlackBerry' biopic trailer. (YouTube/IFC Films) Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton are seen in the new 'BlackBerry' biopic trailer. (YouTube/IFC Films)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver