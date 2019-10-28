Featured
Trailer loaded with tires worth $110K stolen from Ingersoll business
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 6:02PM EDT
KITCHENER – A trailer with some precious cargo has been reported stolen from an address in Ingersoll.
The Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police say that a trailer loaded with retreaded truck tires was stolen from a commercial business on Samnah Crescent.
They believe that it was taken on Saturday.
Officers describe the stolen trailer as a 2018 Mana trailer, white and about 53 feet long.
Police say the trailer and its contents are worth about $110,000.
Officials are asking anyone with information regarding this theft to contact them.
If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.