

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A trailer with some precious cargo has been reported stolen from an address in Ingersoll.

The Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police say that a trailer loaded with retreaded truck tires was stolen from a commercial business on Samnah Crescent.

They believe that it was taken on Saturday.

Officers describe the stolen trailer as a 2018 Mana trailer, white and about 53 feet long.

Police say the trailer and its contents are worth about $110,000.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding this theft to contact them.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.