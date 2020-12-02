KITCHENER -- Employees at Toyota's manufacturing plants in Cambridge and Woodstock can now get tested for COVID-19 at work.

On-site rapid testing is available for thousands of workers at the plants starting on Wednesday. It's being administered by a third-party company.

A spokesperson said the testing device is approved by Health Canada. Employees with COVID-19 symptoms or identified as close contacts are eligible and all positive tests are reported to public health officials.

The spokesperson also said there have been a "small number" of COVID-19 cases at Toyota plants, but officials have said those cases were the result of community transmission outside of the workplace.

"To date, we have had zero cases of on-site transmission of COVID-19 at our facilities," a statement said in part.

The spokesperson said Toyota is paying for the testing.