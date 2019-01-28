

CTV Kitchener





A tow truck driver was struck by a vehicle on Highway 7/8 on Monday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on the eastbound part of the highway.

OPP say the driver was assisting a vehicle on the right shoulder when he was struck by a pickup truck.

According to police, the driver was pinned to his truck by the vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, but police say he was conscious when paramedics arrived.

The driver of the truck that hit the victim remained on scene.

Police say charges are pending.

OPP want to remind people to be aware of tow truck on the side of the road.

Tow truck drivers are included in the ‘fail to move over’ law that mandates drivers give space to authorized vehicles on the side of the road.