Top stories of the week: Surprise eviction, international students, DNA test connection

CTV News recently spoke to a family in Cambridge who were evicted from their rental home after their landlord appeared to have lost possession of the property. The Gray family has been going from home to home since being forced out but are now staying at a friend’s house in Paris, which they plan to officially rent.

“Rent [is] significantly less than I was paying at the other place,” Rebecca Gray explained. “And I actually known this person for years and can trust this person, so we feel very comfortable.”

Gray said she was allowed back into the rental home Tuesday, so she could grab her glucose monitor and some her kids’ stuff, and the property management company has indicated they will let her back inside, under supervision, sometime next week to start packing. Moving day is currently set for April 6.

Gray said the ordeal has been tough on her whole family, especially the kids. One of her daughters was in an enrichment program at her school in Cambridge, but she’s had to change schools because of the eviction.

"They want to have a place to stay. My daughter's teacher, he's her biggest advocate. He got her into that enrichment program. He said: ‘I am going to make sure that she's getting into an enrichment program in Paris,’" Gray added.

From 2022 to 2023, there was a 324 per cent increase of international students from Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont., applying for asylum in Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada confirms 450 students from the college applied for asylum in 2023 compared to 106 in 2022.

People can apply for asylum or refugee status if they have reason to fear returning to their home country.

“Some of the questions are have you been mistreated, threatened or face persecution in your country?” Eunice Valenzuala, a refugee specialist with Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre said, adding sexual orientation, political opinion, gender and domestic violence are just some of the reasons why people apply.

Applying for asylum is a lengthy and difficult process that can sometimes take years to complete.

Lawyer Elizabeth Kim, who only works on immigration refugee cases, said it can take anywhere from six months to two years, from the beginning of the process to a decision. She called it a “last resort” to apply, and said lawyers often look to see if other options exist.