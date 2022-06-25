'Too big an issue not to talk about': Waterloo Region reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Many in Waterloo Region are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and what it could mean for Canada.

On Friday, the Supreme Court stripped away women's constitutional protections for abortion in the United States. The court's overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

"It's not stopping abortions," said Waterloo resident Supreet Dhillon. "It's stopping safe abortions.

"It is time for us women to stand up, take back our rights, take back our voices, and make sure women are making choices for women."

TK Pritchard is the executive director of Shore Centre, which was formerly known as Planned Parenthood in Waterloo Region.

"It's really difficult to grapple with the emotion of such a big piece falling," said Pritchard. "Definitely a really difficult day for me and the team and everyone in the abortion rights space and everyone who may seek and abortion in their life time.

Pritchard adds that the ruling means little for Canada since abortion is within the healthcare act, but it could change the conversation, embolden anti-choice activism, and lead to attempts to restrict abortion rights in the country.

"It's too big an issue to not talk about," said Josie Lutke, a youth coordinator for the Campaign Life Coalition. "I think we have to re-examine our position. I think the news from the states forces us to ask ourselves why do I believe what I believe."

Pritchard says the ruling could also cause people from the United States to come to Canada seeking treatment.

"It's really tough to tell at this point how many folks would actually cross the border to seek abortions," said Pritchard. "Again, you would have to have the financial means to cross the border, the means to take more time off work, a lot of people have other children when seeking an abortion, finding childcare, all of those pieces that would make it more difficult.

"The reality is that the clinics up in Canada, there are so few of us and we are already operating at capacity or beyond capacity, so there really isn't the infrastructure to support an influx of people seeking from within the country."

While New York has indicated abortion laws in that state will not change, Pritchard adds that it's likely access in Michigan will be restricted, which could lead to some people coming to Ontario.

"The fact that men have any measure of superior say over it in the first place is a problem," said Waterloo resident Arman Naziri.

CTV News reached out to several anti-abortion groups in and around Waterloo Region, but as of Saturday evening, had not heard back.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Carmen Wong and Jeff Pickel.