KITCHENER -- Tom Green is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to Waterloo Region.

The comedian is headlining the Kitchener-Waterloo Comedy Festival, which runs from Feb. 26 until Feb. 29.

"It’s fun telling jokes and I love the energy of the crowd," said Green.

"It’s especially great being back in Canada because there’s a lot of fun Canadian references that you can make that make it more personal for me."

Green started doing stand-up when he was 16 and has been focusing on touring over the past decade.

He’s best known for his pranks on The Tom Green Show, which he launched on cable television in Ottawa in 1994.

The show was eventually picked up by MTV and The Comedy Network.

"That was back before reality TV and people weren’t really doing a lot of those kinds of pranks and on-the-street stunts and craziness that you see all over YouTube now," said Green.

"So it was pretty exciting for a kid growing up in Ottawa to do all that goofy stuff."

But his favourite thing about coming back to Canada?

"Swiss Chalet," he says. "I think it’s kind of funny that I’ve been living in Los Angeles for 20 years and the thing I miss the most is the sauce from a Swiss-themed chicken restaurant."

Green is considered the trailblazer of prank culture captured on camera before reality TV and social media exploded.

"I feel like I’ve gotten my share of credit. Things have gone pretty well for me. I get to tour the world doing stand-up comedy. I’ve been on a world tour for the last 10 years," he says.

"I’ve got fans all over the planet who come out to my shows who remember my old comedy shows and skits from back in the day and my movies and also what I’m doing now. It’s been great."

Green’s popularity has led him to roles in movies like 'Road Trip,' 'Charlie’s Angels' and 'Freddy Got Fingered.'

He also appeared on reality shows like 'Celebrity Apprentice' and 'Celebrity Big Brother.'

Green has recorded music and created a podcast, and says he’s also working on new material for TV.

The comedian will make appearances at Centre in the Square and Apollo Cinema on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.