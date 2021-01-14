KITCHENER -- With an extended lockdown and more restrictions across Ontario, finding inspiration to set the typical New Year’s resolutions like travelling or spending more time with family may be tricky.

According to Anne Wilson, a psychology professor at Wilfred Laurier University, there are a number of ways you can still step into the New Year on the right foot. All starting with focusing on the day-to-day.

“For example, just making small deliberate changes, things that are probably pretty attainable for most of us, can us to be able to weather the current situation and also make some meaningful changes,” said Wilson.

Attainable changes like exercise and spending time enjoying nature are goals you can set that work within the current restrictions. She also recommends taking a break from screen time and getting back to basics.

“One way that we found that you can do that is to spend some time writing a letter to the self that you hope to be in a year, kind of connect with that self,” said Wilson. “Or, even put yourself in that future self's shoes and write a letter back to your current self.”

Having your future self say a few words of encouragement back to the present, according to Wilson, can help people recognize - this too shall pass.

Whether you made a New Year's resolution or not, her biggest piece of advice for this year is to treat yourself with a more self-compassion, as we continue to navigate this changing landscape.