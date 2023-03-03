Tiny Waterloo robot takes inspiration from geckos and inchworms
A team from the University of Waterloo (UW) has developed a tiny robot inspired by geckos and inchworms that may one day be used for surgeries.
The robot – just three to four centimetres long – uses ultraviolet light and a magnetic force to move on any surface.
A light-responsive strip simulates the arching and stretching of an inchworm, while magnetic pads mimic a gecko-like grip.
“It can climb on walls, ceilings as well,” UW chemical engineering professor Boxin Zhao said.
The university says it’s the first “soft robot” of its kind – out of the realm of the usual rigid robots that come to mind thanks to the material it’s made of.
“Polymer is light, cheap,” explained Lu Yin, a postdoctoral researcher.
With no need for an external power supply, it really does take inspiration from outside the lab.
“Nature is one of the best inspirations for scientific research,” Ph.D. candidate Lukas Bauman said.
The robot takes inspiration from geckos and inchworms. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)
While this robot is only a proof of concept, the hope is that the tiny device could one day assist surgeons to access hard to reach places.
“And then you don't have to have a long wire going into your stomach and be very invasive and uncomfortable for the patient,” Bauman said.
The next step is for researchers to develop a climbing technique that doesn’t require a magnetic field or UV light.
“We wouldn't use UV in the human body because that is not desirable,” Bauman said, suggesting something like infrared could be suitable.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
Why industry observers were not surprised by Nordstrom's move to close stores in Canada
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
Cannabis edibles mislabelled as cannabis extracts may contain significantly more THC, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning Canadians to read labels carefully, as some cannabis edibles have been marketed incorrectly as cannabis extracts, products that contain far more THC.
Lesion removed from Joe Biden's chest was cancerous: doctor
A skin lesion removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma -- a common form of skin cancer -- his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.
Killer Bourque's reduced sentence will cause families pain: N.B. attorney general
New Brunswick's attorney general says it is disappointing and regrettable that the parole ineligibility period for a man who murdered three Mounties in Moncton in 2014 has been reduced.
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
Archaeologists find well-preserved 500-year-old spices on Baltic shipwreck
Archaeologists say they have uncovered a 'unique' cache of well-preserved spices, from strands of saffron to peppercorns and ginger, on the wreck of a royal ship that sunk off Sweden's Baltic coast more than 500 years ago.
Joly and Chinese counterpart confront each other over interference claims
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and her Chinese counterpart had a testy exchange over allegations that Beijing's envoys may be interfering in Canadian matters.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region
A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.
-
Closing submissions heard at impaired driving causing death trial
The Crown and defence wrapped up their closing submissions Friday in the case of a woman charged in connection with an impaired driving crash, which killed her friend. The court heard how 20-year-old Amanda Manion-Lewington died while in the car with the accused Cindy Peters, 32 of Southwold.
-
Truck slams through Goderich guardrail
A truck driver from London is lucky to be walking away from a crash in Goderich. Huron County OPP say the truck slammed through a guardrail on Highway 21, near North Harbour Road in Goderich, around 12:30 Friday.
Windsor
-
Campus Food Pantry helps UWindsor students in need
Food insecurity continues to grip many, including students at the University of Windsor.
-
Windsor boy gets surprise of a lifetime from local TikTok star
A 10-year-old Windsor boy who recently lost his father and grandmother got a surprise visit and special gift from Windsor’s most popular social media influencer, Zachery Dereniowski.
-
Chatham Auto Show returns to community after COVID-19 delay
As demand for vehicles begins to balance out, the Chatham Auto Show is back this weekend after the pandemic paused it for a couple years. There were 77 vehicles inside the Bradley Centre where nine of the 10 Chatham dealerships will be showcasing all weekend.
Barrie
-
Former fire captain James Schwalm makes court appearance in death of his wife
A Brampton, Ont. fire captain charged with murder in the death of his wife appeared in court on Friday.
-
Eight people charged in decades-long Ontario art fraud investigation
Eight people are facing charges in connection to an apparent decades-long art fraud investigation.
-
Angus public school students evacuated after bomb scare
An Angus school was evacuated after a bomb threat was called into the school Friday morning
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Day 3 of search for missing plane in northern Ontario
Massive resources have been deployed in northern Ontario as the search continues for a commercial plane and its two occupants that went missing in a remote area earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm set to hit Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "significant snowfall" beginning late Friday night.
-
Average Ottawa home price drops $130,000 in one year
New statistics from the Ottawa Real Estate Board shows the average sale price for a new home in Ottawa in February was $708,968, down 15 per cent from 2022
-
OC Transpo courts hybrid workers to ride public transit
OC Transpo is ramping up efforts to encourage federal workers to use public transit when going into the office two or three days a week. A new campaign has been launched to educate riders on public transit, saying "To your office and back, any day of the week".
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Clearing efforts expected 'into next week' as Toronto braces for major storm, 35 cm of snow
A winter storm anticipated to bring Toronto's biggest snowfall of the season is threatening to dump up to 35 cm of snow Friday evening. Follow along for live updates.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
-
Nearly 25 per cent of Toronto Pearson flights cancelled ahead of winter storm
Nearly a quarter of all flights at Pearson Airport Friday have been cancelled as Toronto braces for what could be the biggest snowstorm of the season.
Montreal
-
Major union joins community effort to save Lachine Hospital services
A major Quebec union is joining the community effort to save ER and ambulance services at the Lachine Hospital. A doctor at the hospital says the cuts to services are similar to those felt at other community hospitals across Quebec.
-
Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Video shows man seemingly unaffected by taser in Laval Metro station
A video of a police intervention in the Montreal Metro has gone viral online, capturing what appears to be failed attempts to Taser a man on the platform Wednesday afternoon. “Get on the ground!” the officer is heard yelling at a man, dressed in large boots and a baggy blue coat. “You’re going to get Tasered!” The man stayed standing, speaking in another language.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Doctors at Halifax family practice challenge province’s response to office closure
A Halifax family practice is closing, but the doctors affiliated with the practice and the province have two different stories about what led to the closure.
Winnipeg
-
'We will become a lake': Manitoba farmer raises alarm over dike built near U.S. border
A southern Manitoba farmer is raising alarms over a dike built on the U.S. side of the border, saying it could have a devastating impact on his land this spring.
-
Winnipeg-based pea protein plant goes into receivership
The company behind a pea protein processing plant in Winnipeg has gone into receivership less than three years after receiving millions of dollars from the federal and provincial governments.
-
Four injured in random downtown attack: Winnipeg police
One person was left unconscious and missing a tooth after a random midday attack Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Convicted Calgary killer accused in another murder rated 'low risk' to reoffend by parole board
Charges have been laid in connection with a recent Calgary murder where the accused was previously convicted of manslaughter almost eight years ago.
-
Man charged in hate-motivated crime at Seton Library
Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a hate-motivated crime that occurred during an event at a southeast library last month.
-
A sign of spring: Wildfire season underway in Alberta
Believe it or not, wildfire season is already underway in Alberta, after starting on March 1.
Edmonton
-
Programs officer charged after sexual assault at Edmonton Institution for Women
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at the Edmonton Institution for Women last January.
-
Officer shoots armed man at funicular: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by an Edmonton police officer Thursday afternoon.
-
'I tried to make the team different': Oilers GM discusses Barrie for Ekholm, Bjugstad trades
The Edmonton Oilers didn't make any roster moves on NHL's deadline day after three trades earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver
The late blast of wintry weather in Metro Vancouver may not be over just yet, as a snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the region.
-
Eighth, possibly last Canada Sevens event underway in Vancouver
From rocking crowds, to exotic costumes, to the electric play down on the pitch, the HSBC Canada Sevens has become an annual Vancouver staple, but this year, there are concerns it could the tour's final stop at BC Place.
-
Avalanche danger rating increased to 'high' in parts of Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon
The avalanche danger rating has been increased to "high" in parts of the Fraser Valley and in the Fraser Canyon, days after a slide on the other side of the province killed three German tourists.