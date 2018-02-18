

CTV Kitchener





Beliebers from as far away as China and Brazil made a special stop in Stratford Sunday.

They wanted to be some of the first to check out the new Justin Bieber exhibit at Stratford Perth Museum.

Fans started lining up outside the building at 5 a.m. and tickets quickly sold out for the grand opening of the “Steps to Stardom” show.

Katie Bruce and Nicole Pierino drove all the way from Buffalo.

“It was quite the drive,” says Bruce. “We actually played all his albums and so it was a lot of fun on the way here.”

“It just touches so many people and that’s amazing,” says Pierino. “You really see his impact here today, all these people coming from around the world just to support this museum.”

Mayssa Barakat lives in Brazil. “I am in love with everything,” she said laughing. “I'm shaking”

The exhibit includes memorabilia from Bieber’s childhood and career, including a Juno, MuchMusic Video Award and two Teen Choice Award surfboards.

Fans also made their way to the Avon Theatre where Bieber started his career by busking on the steps.

The museum says there are still some tickets available online for Monday.

The exhibit runs until the end of the year but the museum says they may extend its run depending on fan demand.