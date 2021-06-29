Advertisement
Thunderstorm rips through Waterloo Region, taking down trees and knocking out power
A tree on William Street was knocked down during the Tuesday night storm. (CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- Severe thunderstorms ripped through Waterloo Region Tuesday night.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo, with officials calling off the warning just before 6 p.m.
Environment Canada issued the warning around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday as meteorologist tracked a severe thundestorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.
The storm took down trees throughout the region. It also knocked out power to some 15,000 Kitchener residents, according to a tweet from Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.
Environment Canada also issued a rainfall warning around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, with meteorologists tracking heavy rainfall and thunderstorms into theevening.
Officials warn heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, adding flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.
The rainfall warning is also in effect for Erin and southern Wellington County.