WATERLOO -- Severe thunderstorms ripped through Waterloo Region Tuesday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo, with officials calling off the warning just before 6 p.m.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday as meteorologist tracked a severe thundestorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

#ONStormUpdate - @KWHydro is reporting approximately 15k customers in @CityKitchener without power due to storm. All incidents are under investigation. Estimated restoration is at 8:30pm at present. If you see any downed wires, pls stay away and call 911. #StaySafe #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/NPk3bb0Hrx — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) June 29, 2021

The storm took down trees throughout the region. It also knocked out power to some 15,000 Kitchener residents, according to a tweet from Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

@CityKitchener big limb down blocking Dumfries Ave pic.twitter.com/ktHVg80yCU — John Shewchuk (@johnshewchuk) June 29, 2021

Environment Canada also issued a rainfall warning around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, with meteorologists tracking heavy rainfall and thunderstorms into theevening.

Officials warn heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, adding flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

The rainfall warning is also in effect for Erin and southern Wellington County.