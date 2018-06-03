

CTV Kitchener





A single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Woodstock left three injured.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle travelling eastbound lost control and rolled into the ditch, Oxford County OPP say.

A female passenger was reportedly airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. She had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Officers say a male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The driver is reported to have suffered minor injuries as well.

The 401 was closed Sunday between Highway 59 and Highway 2.

With files from CTV London