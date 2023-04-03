Three opioid overdoses over week prompts alert by Wellington County OPP

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have issued a public safety alert after three opioid overdoses were reported over the weekend.

OPP say they happened in North Wellington and Centre Wellington and naloxone was administered in all three cases. None of the overdoses resulted in deaths.

Police issued the warning due to the number of overdoses in a short periods of time.

They're reminding residents to never use alone, have narcan available, and call 911 or go to the nearest hospital or walk-in clinic if you or someone you're with becomes seriously ill.