

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at a residence in Cambridge Thursday evening.

Cambridge fire crews were called to the multi-unit dwelling on Close Avenue between McDonald Avenue and East Street around 4:30 p.m.

Four fire stations responded.

Officials say there were no injuries reported. However, three cats had to be rescued.

One of the families is being helped by the Canadian Red Cross to find a place to stay for the night.

Damage is estimated to be around $120,000.

There is no word on a cause at this time.