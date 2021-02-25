KITCHENER -- Police in Woodstock, Ont. say three people have been arrested and charged following an overnight weapons investigation.

Woodstock police responded to the area of Mill Street near Dundas Street at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery. Officers were on scene investigating until Thursday morning.

The investigation revealed a person was hiding in the backseat of a car, and when the owner entered they were allegedly assaulted and a weapon was shown.

Police say the individuals are known to one another and the attack was not random.

According to police three people were arrested at a Mill Street residence. The suspects, a 24-year-old woman and 25-year-old man from Woodstock and a 25-year-old man from London have been charged with Robbery with a Firearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.