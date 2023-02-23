Thousands of customers lose power in Paris, Ont.

Thousands of GrandBridge Energy customers in Paris, Ont. are without power.

In a tweet sent out at 9 p.m. on Thursday, the energy company said 3,292 customers are impacted.

Crews have been dispatched and the estimated restoration time is 1 a.m., the tweet says.

The GrandBridge Energy outage map shows nearly all of Paris is impacted by this outage.

Thousands of customers are without power in Paris, Ont. (Screenshot)

The map shows only a sliver of people in the north end and a small group on the southwest end of the city are not impacted.