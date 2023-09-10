'This is for the community': Dancers share breaking culture at event in Waterloo

Day two of local art and music festival Art Hop brought some soulful beats and smooth moves to Waterloo.

Performers from across the province gathered at Revive Karaoke Bar to go head-to-head in dance battles at the Express Yourself Breaking Jam. The event also featured workshops.

Organizers say the goal is to expand the culture of breaking while educating others on its history.

“This is for the culture, this is for the streets, this is for the community,” event host Nick Lewis said. “And it’s really important to involve people like the audience in the show and the workshops.”

“It’s very, very important because the culture needs to expand. It’s something that’s more underground, people don’t think about that. They’re like ‘Oh breakdancing that’s still a thing? Popping that’s still a thing?’ But it’s on such a wide scale. You just have to go look for it. So we’re trying to make that here and bring it to the city so everybody can see.”

Audience members were also welcome to step up on stage and strut their stuff.

Art Hop wrapped up Saturday evening with an alien-themed secret field trip.