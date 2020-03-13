KITCHENER -- Lineups and empty shelves seem to be the new trend at grocery stores in Waterloo Region as fears of COVID-19 spreads.

Many people are stocking up to prepare for possible quarantine, but in many cases, perhaps unnecessarily.

Bridgeport Plaza has been busy since early Friday morning.

With a Walmart and a Sobeys in the plaza, the hot ticket item on many people's lists seems to be toilet paper.

A photo taken at the Sobeys on Thursday night shows empty shelves down the toilet paper aisle.

Shoppers who spoke to CTV say it's much of the same as products disappear quickly.

"Super busy, shelves are empty. I had to get paper towel instead of toilet paper," one shopper says.

"This is my fourth store that I've gone to, so things are getting pretty grim."

A food distribution expert calls this move "panic buying": people stocking up over fears of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Region of Waterloo Public Health officials say overbuying items like toilet paper isn't necessary.

Right now, the advice is that you only need to be quarantined if you've travelled and are experiencing symptoms.

Still, that's not stopping many shoppers.

"It's getting scary. I'm over 65," one shopper says.

"I don't like going to the store but I have to. I'm trying to stock up some stuff now."

Some of the other items stores are running out include housecleaning products, dish soap and even produce.