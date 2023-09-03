'Their support is great': Kitchener Rangers fire up fanatics at annual Fan Fest

The Kitchener Rangers are hoping a meet-and-greet with players will bring back the itch for OHL hockey.

The annual Fan Fest and barbecue took place outside The Aud Sunday less than a month out from the return of the regular season.

"Being here and being with all the fans and having their support is great," said Rangers defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz. "They're really excited for today. They're really excited for having the season back and getting going."

Brzustewicz is ready for his second full season with the Rangers after he was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in June's NHL Entry Draft.

"It's awesome to see the guys, you haven't seen them in a few months," said Brzustewicz. "To meet the new guys is really special."

Luca Romano was one of the Rangers' two first round picks in 2023 and cracked the team's 23-man roster.

"Means a lot for me," said Romano. "Knowing how passionate we are and the fan base and this team and the future we have in Kitchener."

The players say their expectation is to make the playoffs and push for a special season, but Sunday was special for a different reason.

"It's so cool that I can see al the new players and the team that's going to be this year," said fan Hudsyn Dempsey."

The Rangers opened their preseason on Sunday as well with a home game against the Oshawa Generals. All ticket proceeds went to Make-A-Wish Canada.

"You see these guys on TV, you see them in the paper, and then you see them in real life," said parent Ryan Schaefer. "It's pretty fantastic to see them as kids. It kind of gives kids' goals to reach for."

The Rangers managed to pick up the 5-3 preseason win against the Generals.