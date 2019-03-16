Featured
Theft of tip jar caught on camera
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 3:02PM EDT
The owner of a Woodstock pizza store is trying to track down a pair of thieves.
They claim a man and woman stole their tip jar late Friday night – and the whole incident was caught on camera.
The couple came into 10 Buck Pizza on Dundas Street around 1 a.m.
The owner says they didn’t order, but instead, asked about one of the store’s offers.
On a security video, published by the store on its Facebook page, the woman can be seen grabbing the jar and putting it into a bag.
The two then walk out of the store.
Anyone who can identify the couple is asked to call Woodstock Police.