

CTV Kitchener





The owner of a Woodstock pizza store is trying to track down a pair of thieves.

They claim a man and woman stole their tip jar late Friday night – and the whole incident was caught on camera.

The couple came into 10 Buck Pizza on Dundas Street around 1 a.m.

The owner says they didn’t order, but instead, asked about one of the store’s offers.

On a security video, published by the store on its Facebook page, the woman can be seen grabbing the jar and putting it into a bag.

The two then walk out of the store.

Anyone who can identify the couple is asked to call Woodstock Police.