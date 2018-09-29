

CTV Kitchener





The Museum celebrated its 15th year downtown on Saturday with cake and celebrations.

Special programming and events were planned throughout the weekend.

Tickets cost $7 to enter and be part of the festivities.

“Along with my wonderful young team and strategic board, we’ve been able to awe-inspire and enlighten this community with wonderful exhibitions over the years,” said CEO David Marskell.

He said that The Museum hoped to expand over the next 15 years.

A social media hashtag has emerged encouraging people to share their best memories.