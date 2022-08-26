'The kind of thing that we live for': Busker Carnival puts on a show in Waterloo

After a pandemic hiatus, the Sunlife Financial Waterloo Busker Carnival is back.

The event kicked off in Uptown Thursday and will feature performers from all around the world over the course of the weekend.

More than 60 performances will be spread out over three stages at Waterloo Public Square, city hall, and on Regina Street.

Admission is free, but audience members are encouraged to throw a tip in the hat to show their appreciation.

Contortionist and hula hoop artist Lisa Lottie performs at Waterloo Busker Carnival on Aug. 27, 2022.

“This festival's really special in our hearts,” said contortionist and hula hoop artist Lisa Lottie. “The response from everyone has been so positive and it’s just brought a smile to my face and all of the other buskers’ faces.”

“This is the kind of thing that we live for in the end. Live entertainment, live music, bringing people together.”

The 34th annual festival got off to a soggy start on Thursday, but the event chair was not phased by the poor weather.

"It's been so hard not to do this for the last two years," said Randy Warren. "Even in November it was iffy. We started planning but didn't do too much planning. I think it was March before we finally felt it was good to go."

A crowd takes in the show a Waterloo Square during Waterloo Busker Carnival on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022.

Tips donated during the Family Vaudeville Show will go back to the festival to help plan next year's event.

"We've got lots of special events [this year]," said Warren. "We've got the kids debut Friday, Buskermania camp. Saturday and Sunday you can come down and learn how to be a busker at our circus workshops. Sunday afternoon when we wrap everything up we have our Family Vaudeville show at 5 p.m. All the buskers come together and put on one big show."

All events are scheduled to go forward rain or shine.