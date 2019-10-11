The last long weekend of the year will be a busy one in Waterloo Region.

Thousands are expected at festhallens to mark the start of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.

Big crowds are also expected Monday at the annual Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade.

While there’s a lot going on across the region, there are also some significant closures and changes to regular service.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Thanksgiving weekend:

OPEN/CHANGES

  • Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection – Curbsite collection will not be affected on Monday
  • Grand River Transit will be operating on a holiday service schedule on Monday
  • Region of Waterloo International Airport
  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
  • Schneider Haus National Historic Site

Note: Double garbage days will be held in Kitchener from Oct. 14-18, and Cambridge and Waterloo from Oct. 21-25.

CLOSED

  • Waste sites will be closed Monday for residential drop off and compost pickup
  • Most municipal buildings
  • All library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday
  • Banks branches will be closed Monday
  • Many supermarkets, stores and pharmacies are either closed or running modified hours on Monday
  • Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre are closed Monday
  • Children’s centres
  • McDougal Cottage
  • No Canada Post mail delivery