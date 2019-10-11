Featured
Thanksgiving Weekend: What’s Open and What’s Closed
The last long weekend of the year will be a busy one in Waterloo Region.
Thousands are expected at festhallens to mark the start of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.
Big crowds are also expected Monday at the annual Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade.
While there’s a lot going on across the region, there are also some significant closures and changes to regular service.
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Thanksgiving weekend:
OPEN/CHANGES
- Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection – Curbsite collection will not be affected on Monday
- Grand River Transit will be operating on a holiday service schedule on Monday
- Region of Waterloo International Airport
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
- Schneider Haus National Historic Site
Note: Double garbage days will be held in Kitchener from Oct. 14-18, and Cambridge and Waterloo from Oct. 21-25.
CLOSED
- Waste sites will be closed Monday for residential drop off and compost pickup
- Most municipal buildings
- All library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday
- Banks branches will be closed Monday
- Many supermarkets, stores and pharmacies are either closed or running modified hours on Monday
- Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre are closed Monday
- Children’s centres
- McDougal Cottage
- No Canada Post mail delivery