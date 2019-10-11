

The last long weekend of the year will be a busy one in Waterloo Region.

Thousands are expected at festhallens to mark the start of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.

Big crowds are also expected Monday at the annual Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade.

While there’s a lot going on across the region, there are also some significant closures and changes to regular service.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Thanksgiving weekend:

OPEN/CHANGES

Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection – Curbsite collection will not be affected on Monday

Grand River Transit will be operating on a holiday service schedule on Monday

Region of Waterloo International Airport

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

Schneider Haus National Historic Site

Note: Double garbage days will be held in Kitchener from Oct. 14-18, and Cambridge and Waterloo from Oct. 21-25.

CLOSED