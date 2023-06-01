Temporary closure of emergency rooms in Seaforth and Clinton

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance has announced another temporary closure of its emergency rooms in Seaforth and Clinton due to staffing shortages.

The ER at Seaforth Community Hospital will shut its doors at 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. It will reopen on Sunday, June 4 at 8 a.m. and resume regular hours (24-hour service).

The Clinton Public Hospital will close its ER on Sunday, June 4. Doors will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 4 and return to reduced hours of operation (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

The HPHA says the Clinton ER will also have extended hours on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in anticipation of higher volumes of patients due to a bike event at the Walton Raceway.

Anyone requiring medical assistance should call 911. Paramedics will take patients to the nearest emergency room in Exeter, Goderich, Stratford, Seaforth or Wingham.