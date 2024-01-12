Teen suspect identified by WRPS in Kitchener jewellery store robbery

KITCHENER
    The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Robbery Team have identified a 16-year-old suspect in relation to a robbery at a Fairview Park jewellery store in Kitchener earlier this week.

    Police said suspects entered the business with hammers and pepper spray around 8:20 p.m, before smashing display cases and stealing merchandise.

    There were no physical injuries.

    According to a release from WRPS on Friday, the youth is from the Greater Toronto Area and is in custody there on other unrelated charges.

    “A warrant has been issued to have the youth returned to Waterloo Region to be charged with Robbery with a Weapon and Disguise with Intent,” the release read.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

