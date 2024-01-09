KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigate armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall

    Suspects of a jewelry store robbery fleeing Fairview Park Mall (WRPS). Suspects of a jewelry store robbery fleeing Fairview Park Mall (WRPS).

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall.

    Police were called to the mall around 8 p.m. on Monday.

    Police say three suspects came into the store armed with hammers and pepper spray, smashed display cases, stole merchandise and took off in a silver SUV.

    No injuries have been reported.

    The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

