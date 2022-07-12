Teen stabbed near public school, two youths charged in Guelph: police

Two youths have been charged after a 16-year-old was reportedly stabbed in Guelph.

Police were called to the incident near Willow Road Public School around 10:40 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

Two groups of males were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical, according to officials.

Police say two knives were recovered from the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Two male youths from Guelph have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possessing a prohibited weapon.