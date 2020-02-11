KITCHENER -- A 14-year-old girl was killed in a snowmobile crash near Listowel.

Provincial police say it happened on Monday at around 8:45 p.m.

That's when two snowmobiles reportedly collided on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail section in Ethel, Ont., between Krauter and Henfryn Lines.

Police say that two snowmobilers were travelling together on a marked trail when they tried to cross over a drainage ditch.

The snowmobile in front reportedly misjudged the marked crossover and went into a steep ditch.

The other snowmobile operator followed them in, where the two vehicles collided.

The operator of the first snowmobile was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Police have since identified her as 14-year-old Taylor Long, from Huron East.

The other snowmobiler had minor injuries in the crash and has since been released from hospital.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled to happen on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a 52-year-old man was killed while out snowmobiling, as well.

In a wooded area in Elgin County, OPP officers found his body and a red snowmobile.

Police there say they believe the snowmobile went across the road into the area, which resulted in the man's death.

Officers were called to that scene at around 12:30 a.m. after concerned family members had spent several hours searching for him.

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs says that, while snowmobiling is a fun sport, it's important that riders take the necessary safety precautions and drive within their limits.